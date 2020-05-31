Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $548.48 million, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

