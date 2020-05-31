LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Hits $4.36 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003067 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $10,705.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015108 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003516 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000701 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.