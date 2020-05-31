Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE LL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

