LUNA Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, KuCoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.32 or 0.02062843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022710 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bittrex, KuCoin, Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

