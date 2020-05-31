Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

LNDNF remained flat at $$24.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Lundin Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

