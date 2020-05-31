Lunes Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Lunes has a market cap of $773,512.47 and $5,661.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunes has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.02062113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00181138 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023793 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io . Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

