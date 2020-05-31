LUXCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $914,468.01 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $914,468.01 and approximately $2,827.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,058,784 coins and its circulating supply is 9,051,551 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

