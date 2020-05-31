MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.17). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.46.

MGNX stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $945.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

