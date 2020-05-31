MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAG. BidaskClub upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 886,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.