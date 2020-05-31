Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Announces Earnings Results

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of MJCO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 17,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,037. Majesco has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MJCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Majesco by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Majesco by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Majesco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Majesco by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Majesco by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

