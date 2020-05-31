Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MCS. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark upgraded Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 423,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,420. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts forecast that Marcus will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Marcus by 53.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Marcus by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Marcus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

