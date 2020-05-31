Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 83 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE:MPX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 96,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

