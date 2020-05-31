Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 182,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,005. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Masonite International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Masonite International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.