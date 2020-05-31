Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $308,714.61 and approximately $8,205.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.02475433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00075665 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

