Matchpool Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Matchpool has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Matchpool has a market cap of $141,562.27 and approximately $260.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Matchpool

GUP is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

