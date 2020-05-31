Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTRN. ValuEngine raised Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Materion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised Materion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of MTRN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $52.50. 136,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,111. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Materion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.