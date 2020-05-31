Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTRX. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of MTRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 277,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.39. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

