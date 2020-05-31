Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 4,559,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Mattel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mattel by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 496,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

