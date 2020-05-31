MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $22.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 698,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,895. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 17,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $294,375.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after buying an additional 946,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $7,751,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,807,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

