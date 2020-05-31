MCO (MCO) Achieves Market Cap of $86.67 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a market capitalization of $86.67 million and $57.51 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can now be bought for $5.49 or 0.00057667 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Upbit and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.61 or 0.05019182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Livecoin, DDEX, BigONE, IDEX, Cobinhood, ABCC, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinrail, Liqui, OKEx, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Cashierest, Upbit, EXX, Binance, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

