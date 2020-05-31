MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,457.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.02458710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.02549249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00485388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00696156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00072921 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00544489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

