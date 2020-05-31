MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $16,935.66 and $42.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

