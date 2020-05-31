MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEIP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.44.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,207,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,405. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 539.48%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 197,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.