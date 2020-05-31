Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,760.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $281,194.60 and approximately $1,760.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00821916 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027513 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00196464 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

