Mercury (MER) Market Capitalization Tops $854,619.29

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $854,619.29 and approximately $11,698.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.63 or 0.02060607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00183264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023990 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

