Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
MRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,824,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $23.40.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.
Read More: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.