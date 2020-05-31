Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,824,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

