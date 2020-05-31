Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Merus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

MRUS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.65. 303,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 62.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

