Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Merus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.
MRUS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.65. 303,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 62.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.
