Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.63 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Metadium has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $490,409.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kucoin.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.02060060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00183441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bytex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

