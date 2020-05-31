MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.19.

MGP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 2,251,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

