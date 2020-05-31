MIB Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $151.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $501,389.81 and approximately $151.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005477 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 368,110,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,808,622 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

