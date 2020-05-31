MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 257,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,398. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.