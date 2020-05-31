MicroBitcoin (MBC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,752.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $3,752.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005770 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.