Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,146,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,340,662. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.