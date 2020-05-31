MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.50.

MSTR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.48. The stock had a trading volume of 74,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.01. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

