Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MVIS. HC Wainwright downgraded Microvision to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Microvision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microvision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microvision currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of MVIS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 3,383,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,175,820. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

