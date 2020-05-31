Mindexcoin Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $342,116.02 and $1,433.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.02063602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00182372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023862 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.