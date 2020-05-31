MINDOL (MIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $434.57 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $434.57 million and approximately $199,645.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00026812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00818670 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00198620 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

