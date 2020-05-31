MineBee Price Down 41.2% Over Last 7 Days (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. MineBee has a market capitalization of $348,262.60 and $84,793.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.02045171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00181473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023803 BTC.

MineBee Profile