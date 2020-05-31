MineBee Price Down 41.2% Over Last 7 Days (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. MineBee has a market capitalization of $348,262.60 and $84,793.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.02045171 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00181473 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044112 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023803 BTC.
MineBee Profile
.
MineBee Token Trading
MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.