Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NERV. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.
Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 81,046,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,561. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
