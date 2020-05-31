Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NERV. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 81,046,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,561. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

