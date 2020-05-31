Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.24 Million

Analysts expect that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will report $125.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.97 million and the highest is $127.50 million. Moelis & Co reported sales of $153.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full-year sales of $591.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.86 million to $660.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $806.47 million, with estimates ranging from $682.65 million to $895.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,442. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Co by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Co by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Moelis & Co by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $33.63. 686,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,371. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

