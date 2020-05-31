Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $179.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,930. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.