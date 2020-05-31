MonetaryUnit Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,461.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $6,461.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015030 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003521 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000701 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 191,649,034 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

