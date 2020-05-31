Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives $66.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 628,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Monro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

