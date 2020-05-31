Morgan Stanley Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $258.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.56.

Shares of ARGX opened at $219.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.05. argenx has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $222.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in argenx by 227.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $11,517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in argenx by 128.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

