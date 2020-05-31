Morgan Stanley Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $34.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut NetApp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.30.

NetApp stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 3,149,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,992. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 35.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NetApp by 195.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 588,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

