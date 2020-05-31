Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOTS. Oppenheimer started coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.23. 104,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,264. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

