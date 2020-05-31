Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) vs. Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Financial Review

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.23 -$97.03 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $1.89 billion 1.82 $167.26 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -61.60% -9.73% -4.23% Lundin Mining 0.22% 1.68% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lundin Mining 0 5 7 0 2.58

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.54%. Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $7.65, indicating a potential upside of 63.02%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.