MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “

MEDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MultiCell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28. MultiCell Technologies has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 million, a P/E ratio of 178.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

