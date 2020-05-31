MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MYR Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MYR Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MYR Group by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 109,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,244. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

