MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered MYR Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 109,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 168,146 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 117,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 761,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 51,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

